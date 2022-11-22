Iran organized an expert meeting with the Ukrainian side on the topic of UAVs

MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. The Iranian side, after the publication of reports about the alleged supply of military drones by Tehran to Moscow, held an expert meeting with Ukrainian experts to investigate this issue, IRNA reports.

Western countries claim that Iran is allegedly currently supplying drones to Russia for military operations in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran denied such accusations. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran supplied the Russian Federation with drones a few months before the start of a special operation in Ukraine. He also reported that Tehran was unable to meet with Kyiv on the issue of UAVs due to the absence of the Ukrainian side.

“To date, important steps have been taken in the joint interaction between the defense specialists of Iran and Ukraine, and this will continue until any misunderstandings on this issue are resolved. Iran believes that the misunderstandings that have arisen in connection with this can be resolved through continue joint engagement with Ukraine on the issue of alleged drones.

The agency notes that the Iranian side, after reports of the use of Iranian drones in the conflict in Ukraine, requested a joint expert meeting with the Ukrainian authorities to conduct an investigation.

Tehran categorically denies allegations that Iran has transferred drones to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine, Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani told reporters earlier. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the newly appeared information from the American media about the supply of Iranian weapons to the Russian side for use in hostilities in Ukraine. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the topic of Russia’s purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially thrown into the American media.

Western countries accuse Russia and Iran of allegedly collaborating on drone supplies to camouflage their failure to enforce the Iranian nuclear deal, but their hysteria suggests that there is a painful thought process going on in the US and the EU about the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. , Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, said earlier in an interview with RIA Novosti. He stressed that the accusations of Western countries in such deliveries are unfounded, by this they are trying to justify their own illegal arms supplies to Kyiv.