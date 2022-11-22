China confirms visit of the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel | News

Report This Content

China confirmed this Monday that the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, will make an official visit to the country this week, in the context of an international tour that includes Algeria, Russia and Türkiye.

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a brief statement that the Cuban president will be in Beijing from November 24 to 26 and will arrive at the invitation of his host counterpart, Xi Jinping, with whom he is expected to hold official talks.

The spokeswoman told a press conference that the trip will also give renewed impetus to the traditional friendship and brotherly cooperation in the two nations.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman assures that President Díaz-Canel will be the first head of state of Latin America and the Caribbean to be received after the 20th Congress of the #CCP and assured that the visit will inject new impetus into the development of relations of #China with #Cuba

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

November 21, 2022

He stressed that Díaz-Canel will be the first dignitary from Latin America and the Caribbean to arrive in the Asian country after the 20th congress of the Communist Party of China was held in October, which re-elected President Xi Jinping as secretary general of that group.

Cuba -he recalled- was the first country in that area to establish diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China, in those 62 years they worked together in the construction of socialism with local characteristics and supported each other on issues of mutual interest, despite changes in the international scene.

Mao added that Beijing and Havana maintain close coordination on regional and global issues, and constitute a model of solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance between socialist and developing states.

Díaz-Canel made his first trip to China as president in November 2018 and he himself assured that it had a special significance because it focused on further promoting friendship between both governments and peoples.





