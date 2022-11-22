Chinese Defense Minister urges US to maintain cooperation

BEIJING, November 22 – RIA Novosti. The military forces of China and the United States should maintain interaction and communication, and make efforts to protect regional security and stability, the heads of the defense departments of the two countries said on Tuesday.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe met with US counterpart Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting with Dialogue Partners in Cambodia.

“During the talks, the parties recognized that the armed forces of the two countries should in good faith implement the important consensus reached by the heads of the two states, maintain interaction and communication, strengthen crisis management and control, and make efforts to protect regional security and stability,” the statement said. Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China.

Wei Fenghe noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden held talks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, during which they reached a number of important consensuses, setting the course for China-US relations.

“We hope that the United States will keep its word and stay true to its promises, truly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, pursue a rational and pragmatic policy towards China, and help return Sino-US relations to the path of sustainable and healthy development.” , – said Wei Fenghe, quoted by the Chinese defense department.

It is noted that the parties also exchanged views on the international and regional situation, discussed the crisis in Ukraine, as well as the problems of the South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula.