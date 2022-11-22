In the United States told how China will end the hegemony of the dollar

MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. The Chinese digital yuan threatens the dominance of the US dollar and US hegemony, writes journalist Kevin Warsh in an article for The Wall Street Journal.

“The American political leadership should take a close look at what is happening and, in response, create a strengthened form of the dollar that will serve the national interest,” he suggested.

The author of the article believes that the expansion of China’s influence can create a bipolar world , and this will lead to the end of the dominance of the US currency.

The columnist urged the Joe Biden administration to create its own version of the digital dollar so that Washington can compete with Beijing.

“The digital dollar will strengthen the currency of the new era, as well as consolidate America as the leader of the global economic system,” the author of the material believes.

China began to introduce a national virtual currency at the end of 2019. It is used in transactions between local and foreign companies, as well as in everyday life. Many cities of the country, including Beijing, have joined the pilot project.

