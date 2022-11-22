World

Naryshkin announced constant attempts by the United States to provoke conflicts in the CIS

DUSHANBE, November 22 – RIA Novosti, Lidia Isamova. The Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia constantly records attempts by the United States and other Western countries to find sore points in order to provoke conflicts in the CIS space, head of the department Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
“Examples of such destructive and subversive activities are the situation in Ukraine, where nationalism and Russophobia have been cultivated for decades, which led to disastrous results,” he said, answering a question from RIA Novosti during a visit to Dushanbe. According to Naryshkin, this led to the fact that “prosperous Ukraine” turned into a “dictatorial and corrupt state.”
“The common task of our special services now is to counteract the destructive actions of Western countries on the territory of our states,” the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service added.
Not a single CIS country is immune from US intervention, Lavrov believes

