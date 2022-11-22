Türkiye describes the air operation in Iraq and Syria as successful | News

Report This Content

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, affirmed on Monday that the air operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the northern region of Iraq and Syria, carried out in retaliation for last week’s attack in Istanbul, has been a success. .

The president pointed out that “our fighters who participated in the operation returned to their duty post without incident (…) So we ended the night with a successful operation.”

In this sense, Erdogan pointed out that 89 targets “consisting of hideouts, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, alleged headquarters and terrorist training camps” were destroyed.

Ülkemizi, milletimizi ve hudut güvenliğimizi tehdit eden teröristlere ait barınak, sığınak, mağara, tünel, mühimmat depoları, sözde karargâh ve eğitim kampları böyle yerle bir edildi! #PençeKılıç ���� pic.twitter.com/qHhYNrNIXb

— TC Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma)

November 20, 2022

Regarding the possibility of deploying ground troops, the head of state pointed out that “we cannot limit ourselves to just an air operation. How many ground forces should participate in this operation will be decided jointly by our respective units, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.”

Accordingly, he specified that consultations will be held to later determine the best decisions while he stressed that “we have already established diplomatic relations with the countries present here and we have taken and are taking the appropriate measures.”

For its part, the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye said that the objectives of the air strikes are to prevent terrorist attacks, as well as “guarantee the security of the borders and destroy terrorism at its source.”

Instead, the Damascus government ratified its call to Ankara to withdraw its troops from Syrian territory while describing the Turkish military presence as illegitimate in clear violation of the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter.





