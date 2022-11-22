MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine risks becoming America’s new perennial problem, political activist and former top Senate nominating adviser Mike Davis told Newsweek magazine.

According to him, despite the fact that the interests of the United States and Ukraine are increasingly moving away from each other, the current American government, implicated in corruption schemes in Ukraine, continues to keep sponsoring the Kyiv regime on the active agenda.

Yesterday, 22:09 National Interest: The United States and allies began to become disillusioned with Ukraine

“The problem with this whole Ukrainian quagmire is that it will become an endless problem for America. <...> Obama placed Biden in charge of Ukraine when Obama was president and Biden was vice president. The corrupt Biden family made millions of dollars in Ukraine,” Davis said.

He also stressed that the Ukrainian side could readily involve the United States in a direct conflict with Russia, without caring about the consequences. An example of this was the lies of Ukrainian officials about the Polish missile incident.

“We saw the Ukrainian Foreign Minister spread propaganda yesterday that it was a Russian missile, although we know it was a lie. What would we do? “Would we start a third world war? I think we need to take a step back and just be more rational about this and stop being emotional. Let’s get the Ukrainian flags out of our social media and out of our backyards and start thinking about what’s in America’s interest.” he concluded.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a military special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the task of protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.