Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the RF Armed Forces began on October 10 – two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine was damaged, which led to massive power outages. And the attack on the energy system on November 15 was, according to the Ukrainian authorities, the most massive since the beginning of the special operation.