MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. The energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region has been significantly damaged, stabilization power cuts have been introduced in the region, emergency ones are not ruled out, according to the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids.
“By order of NPC Ukrenergo, stabilization blackouts will take place on November 22. However, the damage to the energy infrastructure is significant. Therefore, emergency shutdowns outside the schedules are possible if NPC Ukrenergo needs to further balance the energy system,” the company’s page on the social network says. Facebook*.
Ukraine says blackouts will be regular
The company urged “continue to consume electricity moderately.”
Earlier, the CEO of the Ukrainian energy company YASNO DTEK Serhiy Kovalenko said that Ukraine would live in conditions of regular power outages at least until the end of March.
Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the RF Armed Forces began on October 10 – two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine was damaged, which led to massive power outages. And the attack on the energy system on November 15 was, according to the Ukrainian authorities, the most massive since the beginning of the special operation.
* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.
10:01
In the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine will cut off electricity
