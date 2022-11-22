Lightning strikes four people in the Philippines

MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. Four people have been struck by lightning in the Philippines, the website of the Philippine newspaper The Inquirer reported on Tuesday.

According to her, all four victims from the same family, lightning struck their house in the town of San Andrés, Quezon province, when they were about to sit down at the table for a meal.

Three lost consciousness and were taken to the hospital. Nobody received burns, but the victims felt pain in different parts of the body, the Inquirer clarifies.

As the Philippine News Agency previously reported, lightning strikes killed at least three people in the Philippines earlier this summer.