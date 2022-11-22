France refuses to extradite ex-governor of Syunik region to Armenia

YEREVAN, November 22 – RIA Novosti. France refused to extradite the former governor of the Syunik region Surik Khachatryan, accused in his homeland of exceeding his official powers, to the Armenian side, the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office told Sputnik Armenia.

“France refused to extradite Khachatryan,” the ministry said.

It is noted that during the preliminary investigation, information was obtained that Khachatryan was in France, a petition was sent to Paris for his extradition.

“At the end of October, the French Foreign Ministry, through the Armenian Foreign Ministry, notified the Armenian law enforcement agencies that on June 29 the French judicial authorities had given a negative opinion in response to Yerevan’s appeal,” the agency reports.

It is noted that the court motivated the refusal by the fact that “extradition can have extremely serious consequences” for Khachatryan.

The former governor of the Syunik region is accused of abuse of office, use of his official position, incitement to large-scale embezzlement and official forgery.