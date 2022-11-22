The President of Cuba said that projects with Russia were not affected by sanctions

MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. Joint projects between Russia and Cuba, including the extraction of hydrocarbons at the Boca de Jaruco field, have not suffered from international sanctions, said the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

“Among the severe crises today and the difficult situation that the Russian Federation and Cuba are experiencing after the progressive introduction of unfair sanctions by a number of imperialist powers against our countries, there are a number of joint projects that have been successfully developed despite this. Among them, I would like to mention the geological exploration of hydrocarbons in the Boca de Jaruco zone, where innovative methods are used and hydrocarbon production is growing,” he said, speaking at the State Duma.

Also, the president added, there are Russian investments in the Mariel special development zone for servicing KAMAZ equipment.

“Work is underway with the participation of the Russian Federation in the modernization of an important steel plant. We hope to complete the first stage of this project in the near future, related to the modernization of the foundry,” Diaz-Canel stressed.