Ruling party in Equatorial Guinea wins general elections | News

The preliminary electoral results published this Monday by the Government of Equatorial Guinea showed that the ruling party obtained more than 99% of the votes counted so far in the presidential, legislative and municipal elections held on Sunday.

Elections in Equatorial Guinea conclude in a calm environment

President Teodoro Obiang, the world‘s longest-ruling head of state, is seeking to extend his 43-year tenure in the oil-producing Central African state.

Two opposition candidates are running: Buenaventura Monsuy Asumu, who has already run in the five previous elections, and Andrés Esono Ondo, who is running for the first time.

Equatorial Guinea President and the world‘s longest-ruling president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo,

is seeking re-election to continue 43-year rule. pic.twitter.com/FfSHJbLvhg

— ���������� �������� ������������ (@FactZoneAfrica)

November 21, 2022

The first partial results showed the ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) and Obiang’s coalition obtained 67,012 votes out of the 67,196 counted so far.

For its part, the opposition party Convergence for Social Democracy (CPDS) has so far obtained 152 votes, that is, 0.22%.

As for the presidential elections, there is currently no data on the results, but it is likely that the current president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, 80, will be re-elected for a sixth term.

Equatorial Guinea has had only two presidents since its independence from Spain in 1968; Obiang and his uncle Francisco Macias Nguema, whom he overthrew in a coup in 1979.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



