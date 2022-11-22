Israeli occupation forces murder another young Palestinian | News

Report This Content

The Israeli occupation forces killed a student while on his way to school, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian National Authority denounced on Monday.

Palestinian government condemns Israel’s expansionist plan

The complaint specifies that 18-year-old Mahmoud al-Saadi was killed by the Israeli army on his way to school from the Jenin refugee camp. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Mahmoud al-Saadi was shot in the stomach.

At the same time that Mahmoud al-Saadi was killed, at least four other Palestinians were injured after being shot, according to the ministry and local media.

While on his way to school this morning, the Israeli occupation forces shot dead the student Mahmoud Saadi in #Jenin. The MoE condemns the continuous targeting of Palestinian education & calls on the international community to stop the ceaseless Israeli aggression on Palestinians pic.twitter.com/7LerHpohVG

— MoE of Palestine (@PalestineMoE)

November 21, 2022

The Palestinian Ministry of Education also lamented the killing of al-Saadi in a statement, while confirming that he had been killed on the way to school.

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the act as an “extrajudicial execution” and a heinous crime, while denouncing that this is “part of the daily series of murders against our people, with coverage and approval at the Israeli political level.” .

Likewise, he held the Israeli government directly responsible for this crime and called on the international community to provide protection to the Palestinian people.

The Israeli Army justified the facts by saying that it had returned fire during an operation to arrest nine wanted Palestinians. Soldiers have been carrying out raids, arrests and killings almost daily in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus.

This year marks the highest number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the West Bank since 2006. Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli forces have killed at least 199 Palestinians, including 47 children, in the West Bank, occupied Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

At least 25 people in Israel have also been killed this year in Palestinian attacks.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



