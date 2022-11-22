North Korea Accuses UN Head of “US Puppet” | News

Report This Content

The North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son Hui, on Monday described the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, as a “puppet of the United States (USA)” for his position regarding the launch of the intercontinental missile.

The North Korean foreign minister regretted that Guterres “has adopted a very deplorable attitude, indifferent to the objective and principles of the UN Charter and its true mission, which is to maintain impartiality, objectivity and fairness in all matters.”

In this sense, the high diplomat of the East Asian country affirmed that the fact that the issue of launching the missile was brought to the UN Security Council “clearly shows that it is a puppet of the United States.”

Based on this, the North Korean minister pointed out through a statement broadcast by national media that “it often seems to me that Guterres is a member of the White House or his State Department.”

At the same time, Choe emphasized that the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, carried out last Friday and led by North Korean President Kim Jong-un, constitutes a practice of the legitimate right to defense against US threats.

For his part, Guterres condemned the launch last Friday while calling on Pyongyang to comply “fully with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions.”

Accordingly, the head of the UN called on North Korea to take measures “to resume the dialogue that leads to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the peninsula.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



