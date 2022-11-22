World

North Korea Accuses UN Head of “US Puppet” | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son Hui, on Monday described the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, as a “puppet of the United States (USA)” for his position regarding the launch of the intercontinental missile.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korean leader oversees launch of Hwasong-17 missile

The North Korean foreign minister regretted that Guterres “has adopted a very deplorable attitude, indifferent to the objective and principles of the UN Charter and its true mission, which is to maintain impartiality, objectivity and fairness in all matters.”

In this sense, the high diplomat of the East Asian country affirmed that the fact that the issue of launching the missile was brought to the UN Security Council “clearly shows that it is a puppet of the United States.”

Based on this, the North Korean minister pointed out through a statement broadcast by national media that “it often seems to me that Guterres is a member of the White House or his State Department.”

At the same time, Choe emphasized that the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, carried out last Friday and led by North Korean President Kim Jong-un, constitutes a practice of the legitimate right to defense against US threats.

For his part, Guterres condemned the launch last Friday while calling on Pyongyang to comply “fully with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions.”

Accordingly, the head of the UN called on North Korea to take measures “to resume the dialogue that leads to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the peninsula.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Macron announces climate summit in Paris prior to the next COP28 | News

3 hours ago

The expert spoke about the essence of national consultations in Hungary

18 hours ago

The analyst told what the decision of the United States to compete with Russia will lead to

18 hours ago

COP27 approves fund to compensate poor countries | News

18 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.