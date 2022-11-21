The expert spoke about the essence of national consultations in Hungary

BUDAPEST, November 21 – RIA Novosti. National consultations on anti-Russian sanctions are a way for Hungary to present an additional argument in Brussels in favor of revising the sanctions policy, but the argument is only “communication”, such an opinion was expressed in an interview with RIA Novosti by a Hungarian journalist, a member of the Valdai Club Gabor Stir.

“Consultations are taking place for what seems to be the twelfth time. This is a communication and political tool to show Brussels that it is not the government that speaks out against sanctions, but the people, there is popular support. The majority of the population does not want to live worse, and we already know this. And with consultations, we will officially support this a little. Hungary will present an argument at the communication level in Brussels, it will show that this Hungarian society thinks so,” Stir said.

According to him, the majority of those who voted, as in previous consultations, will be the electoral core of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, which lives mainly in the provinces.

The expert believes that the consultations are part of a “political game”, which is understood in Brussels, and admits that the idea of ​​persuading the European Union through national consultations sounds utopian and is probably aimed more at finding compromises. “These are compromises, there is a political game going on, and Brussels knows about it. The government makes compromises in order to pragmatically receive what is possible. For example, the blocked money from Brussels, which I hope we will receive in January,” he said. .

The Hungarian government has been turning to national consultations as a way to get citizens’ opinions since 2010, when the Fidesz-Christian Democratic People’s Party alliance first won a constitutional majority in parliament. Since then, between half a million and two million Hungarian citizens have participated in consultations on migration, the pandemic, family protection and other issues each time, out of a country of 10 million people, of which more than eight million have the right to vote. Unlike referendums, national consultations do not have a turnout threshold.

Orban said at the end of September that the country was the first in Europe to launch national consultations to find out the opinion of citizens on EU sanctions against Russia. He called on all citizens of the country to express their opinion during the national consultation and thus “put an end” to the increase in energy prices caused by the sanctions “imposed by Brussels on the EU countries.” According to him, prices in Europe would fall by half in a few days if the EU changed the sanctions policy.

National consultations in Hungary will last until December 9, citizens are asked to express their attitude towards sanctions against energy carriers from the Russian Federation and sanctions that caused a decrease in the number of Russian tourists and an increase in food prices. The distribution of questionnaires by mail began on October 14th. On November 15, the Hungarian government launched a website where citizens of the country can fill out questionnaires online.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.