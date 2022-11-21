World
The analyst told what the decision of the United States to compete with Russia will lead to
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The desire to compete simultaneously with Moscow and Beijing will end in failure for the United States, American analyst Richard Fontaine wrote in an article for Foreign Affairs.
“An attempt to counter Russian and Chinese influence, even by working with allies and taking all other reasonable steps to increase American power, is doomed to failure. Trying to implement all this around the world will lead to exhaustion and undermine the ability of the United States to solve the most important issues,” he said. .
According to the expert, this is the essence of the “strategic puzzle” that the United States has to solve. To do this, it is necessary to set foreign policy priorities more subtly, the author writes, implying that the United States is not capable of confronting Russia and China “in every region of the world and on a wide range of issues.”
Last week, Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said the US believes it can compete with China and avoid unnecessary conflict. Chinese President Xi Jinping, for his part, assured that Beijing does not intend to challenge Washington.
Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that sooner or later the new centers of the multipolar world order and the West will have to start an equal conversation about our common future. According to him, true democracy presupposes the freedom of each people and state to choose its own path.
Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>
November 18, 16:31
China spoke about a serious threat from the United States
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report