Media: Turkey moved operation in Syria after decryption of data by Washington

ANKARA, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Turkey postponed the air operation in northern Syria and Iraq a day earlier due to the decoding of information by the American side, the Yeni Şafak newspaper writes, citing sources.

According to the publication, the operation was originally scheduled for the evening of November 20.

“However, it was postponed one day early when US officials, who were informed about the operation, deciphered it in advance. Since the Turkish Armed Forces had been focused on the operation in northern Iraq for several months, such a large-scale operation in Syria was not expected. However, with the help of plan that “ruined the game for everyone”, it was shown that targets can be hit simultaneously at two points (in northern Syria and northern Iraq),” the publication says.

On the eve of Ankara announced an air operation against the Syrian wing of the banned PKK in the country. According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, 89 targets were destroyed – shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels and ammunition depots. The strikes were carried out, in particular, in the area of ​​the Syrian city of Kobani and in northern Iraq.