Turkish Armed Forces may conduct ground operation in Syria, media write

ANKARA, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Turkey may be preparing for a ground operation in northern Syria, Yeni Şafak writes, citing sources.

“During Operation Claw-Sword, 89 terrorist targets were destroyed. Many terrorists of the PKK (the Kurdistan Workers’ Party banned in Turkey), including several high-ranking leaders, were eliminated. The operation is seen as the first step of a possible ground operation in Syria,” the newspaper writes.

07:25 Media: Turkey moved operation in Syria after decryption of data by Washington

Aircraft taking off from six different bases across the country were reported to have carried out simultaneous operations against targets in Syria and northern Iraq.

“In the operation, which was carried out by combat and support aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, targets were destroyed, including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels and warehouses belonging to terrorists,” the publication specified.

The day before, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the launch of the Claw-Sword air operation against Kurdish formations in northern Syria and Iraq. According to the agency, terrorists use the northern territories of these countries as bases for attacks on Turkey.

The reason for the operation was the terrorist attack in Istanbul on 13 November. The explosion on the pedestrian street Istiklal killed six people, injured more than 80. The suspect was detained, she confessed to having links with the PKK. The Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the order to carry out the attack came from Kobani, and the perpetrator entered the country through Afrin.

The armed conflict with militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party began in Turkey in 1984 and resumed in 2015. In the north of Iraq there are bases of the Kurds, against which the Turkish Armed Forces conduct air and ground operations.