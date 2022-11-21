Tokayev wins the presidential elections in Kazakhstan
“Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev – 81.31 percent of the vote,” Abdirov said at a CEC meeting.
Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 20 November.
The voters were active, the turnout was 69.44%.
The voting process went smoothly, without violations.
Zhiguli Dayrabayev, a candidate for the presidency of Kazakhstan from the Auyl party, at one of the polling stations in Astana.
The polling stations met the requirements necessary for the voting procedure.
Kazakh presidential candidate Saltanat Tursynbekova at a polling station in Astana.
The current president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, won with 81.31 percent of the vote.
“The trust of the people is the most important value. We must justify this trust…” Tokayev said after the announcement of the first results.
The President expressed his gratitude to the people’s coalition that nominated him for the vote.
The chairman of the election commission at one of the polling stations in Astana.
Presidential candidate of Kazakhstan from the republican public association “National Alliance of Professional Social Workers” Karakat Abden at a polling station.
In total, 10,101 polling stations operated in the country, and almost 12 million Kazakhstanis have the right to vote.
The elections were held in accordance with the law and in a fair competition, everyone had equal opportunities, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.
“The presidential election opens a new political era,” the president-elect said.
Vladimir Putin congratulated Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev on his re-election, noting that he received a convincing mandate of confidence.
Tokayev promised fundamental changes in the economy of Kazakhstan
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
