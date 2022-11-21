Tokayev wins the presidential elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, November 21 – RIA Novosti. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to preliminary data, won the early elections of the head of state, said the chairman of the Central Election Commission of the republic, Nurlan Abdirov.

“Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev – 81.31 percent of the vote,” Abdirov said at a CEC meeting.

The head of the farmers’ association Zhiguli Dairabaev scored 3.42 percent, public figure Karakat Abden – 2.6 percent, economist Meiram Kazhyken – 2.53 percent.

2.22 percent voted for the representative of the opposition National Social Democratic Party Nurlan Auesbayev, and 2.12 percent for the human rights activist Saltanat Tursynbekova.

5.8 percent of voters voted against all.

The turnout was 69.44 percent or 8,300,046 people.

Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 20 November. Tokayev announced their holding on September 1, speaking with a message to the people. In addition, early parliamentary elections are to be held in the first half of 2023.

During this year’s constitutional reform, the president’s powers were limited. In addition, now the head of state can only hold this post for one seven-year term.