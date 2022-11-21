Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates examine bilateral cooperation | News

Report This Content

The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting on Saturday with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohamed Bin Zayed, with whom they analyzed the state of cooperation and friendly relations between the two nations.

“I thank the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Mohamed Bin Zayed, for his kind welcome and meeting at the Al Shati Palace, to whom we express greetings from President Nicolás Maduro,” the vice president said on her Twitter account.

“We reviewed the agenda of friendship and cooperation relations between both nations,” added the official, who accompanied her message with a video of the interview.

They also addressed issues such as the opportunities that both nations have to deepen ties, especially in the investment, trade and economy sectors.

The visit to the UAE is part of an international tour that Rodríguez is carrying out and that has included stays in Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



