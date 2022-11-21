The Ambassador of France to China announced a possible way to overcome the crisis in Ukraine

BEIJING, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Europe and China look at the Ukrainian crisis from different perspectives, but they can work together on ways to reduce the negative consequences of events in Ukraine on a global scale, French Ambassador to China Laurent Bily told the Global Times.

“Despite the fact that Europe and China look at (events – ed.) … in Ukraine from different points of view, there is room for agreements on ways to reduce its negative consequences on a global scale,” Bealey said in an interview with the newspaper published by on Sunday.

He noted that “Europeans and Chinese share a common commitment to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

According to him, relying on this common position, “dialogue and cooperation between Europe and China on the Ukrainian crisis is possible.”

“Food security, which is a major concern for developing countries, remains another issue we must focus on…. The whole world has been hit by rising prices for agricultural commodities caused by a sharp drop in exports,” the French diplomat said.