South Korea Couldn’t Repel North Korean Missile Strike, Expert Says

SEOUL, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Seoul, even with the help of the United States, has limited capabilities to repel North Korean missile strikes, South Korea could repel a single long-range missile or a small number of short-range missiles, but not a large-scale strike from different directions, especially with the use of nuclear charges, an expert on nuclear missile program of the DPRK Vladimir Khrustalev.

“To intercept a single long-range missile or a small number of short-range missiles, especially old ones, Seoul has good chances. No more. Actually, that’s why Pyongyang is training precisely a large-scale strike, possible at the very beginning of the conflict, in order to prevent the enemy from gradually calmly overtaking the launchers or fight off small attacks. Pyongyang, judging by what we see, is preparing “as soon as possible” to strike from everything it has, on a large scale and sweepingly. And probably with a version in nuclear equipment. That is, this is an analogue of the American doctrine “massive retaliation” of the 1950s,” the expert explained.

05:18 North Korean Foreign Minister Calls UN Secretary General a US “Puppet”

North Korea has recently periodically tested several different types of missiles a day. So on November 2, Pyongyang fired four tactical ballistic missiles in stages, including missiles with a multiple warhead and a warhead to strike underground targets, then 23 ground-to-air missiles to practice strikes “against air targets at different heights and ranges,” and in the second half day two tactical ballistic missiles.

According to Khrustalev, the DPRK demonstrates to South Korea with its exercises that in the event of a threat of a preemptive strike from their side, it will carry out a large-scale attack, after which they “will not collect the bones, and no America or missile defense system” will save them. This is done in order to intimidate the enemy and not bring the matter to a real conflict, he believes.

At the same time, pressure from the international community or new sanctions will not be able to significantly affect Pyongyang, Khrustalev believes.

“North Korea is a survivalist country. Moreover, it has experience of long-term survival in conditions that for at least 9 out of 10 countries of the world will mean an inevitable collapse in a year or two, if not earlier. Decades of the struggle for life have created an incredibly high resistance to external pressure, sanctions, military threats,” the expert summed up.

November 18, 10:48 North Korean missile launch poses no threat to Russia, State Duma says

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Friday. According to North Korea, the Hwaseong-17 missile flew 999.2 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 6040.9 kilometers and hit the intended water area in the Sea of ​​Japan. The flight time was 4135 seconds (almost 69 minutes). Tokyo confirmed that the ICBM fell 200 kilometers from Oshima Island near Hokkaido within the exclusive economic zone of Japan. According to South Korea, the range of the rocket was 1,000 kilometers, the flight altitude was about 6,000 kilometers, and the maximum speed was about Mach 22, the rocket flew along a hinged trajectory. The hinged trajectory means a more vertical launch of the rocket, which allows for a shorter flight distance. According to the analysis of the Ministry of Defense of Japan, when launched along a normal trajectory, the missile could fly 15 thousand kilometers and reach the United States.

The South Korean government released a statement following the launch of Pyongyang’s ICBMs condemning the launch as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a “serious provocation” that heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region. Seoul also said it “possesses overwhelming responsiveness and the will to immediately punish any provocation by North Korea and North Korea should not be misled about this.”

South Korean President Yoon Sok-yeol has given instructions to put in place measures to strengthen the extended containment of the DPRK, discussed with the United States, and to prepare sanctions against Pyongyang. After that, the South Korean Air Force and the US also conducted a joint exercise involving F-35A stealth fighters, during which they rehearsed the strike with laser-guided bombs on a hypothetical North Korean mobile missile launcher.

It also became known that during the exercises of the US Air Force and South Korea from October 31 to November 5, American B-1B Lancer strategic supersonic bombers were involved for the first time since 2017.