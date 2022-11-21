World

The SCO observer mission noted the good organization of the elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The Kazakh authorities have prepared well and organized early presidential elections, the voters were very active, the voting process went smoothly, said Zhang Ming, head of the observation mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
“The preparations and conduct of the elections…were well organized,” Ming told reporters on Monday.
Elections in Kazakhstan held without violations, CIS observers say

According to him, the voters “showed great activity, everything went smoothly.”
The head of the mission noted that the polling stations met the necessary requirements for the voting procedure.
“At all polling stations, we did not encounter obstacles to the implementation of observation, so we can say that the country has created all the conditions for observing the elections. This indicates the openness and transparency of these elections,” he explained.
Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 20 November.
According to the preliminary results of the CEC, the current head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, won the presidential election with 81.31% of the vote.
The procedure for electing the President of Kazakhstan

