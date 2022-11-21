The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry will personally take part in the Atomexpo-2022 forum in Sochi

BUDAPEST, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjártó said that he would personally take part in the Atomexpo 2022 forum in Sochi.

“The night won’t end soon, but I have to leave. I have to be in Sochi in the morning. Atomexpo is one of the most important meetings of the nuclear industry. Due to the global energy crisis, it is of unprecedented importance that the country can produce the amount of energy it needs” , Szijjarto wrote on social media.

November 18, 16:14 Orban reveals how much money Hungary is losing due to sanctions

He stressed that the Paks NPP plays a key role in terms of Hungarian energy security.

The international forum “Atomexpo” opens on November 21 in Sochi in the Park of Science and Arts “Sirius”.

At the end of August, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Administration issued a general license for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the Paks nuclear power plant, the reactor building of the fifth power unit, and six permits for the construction of a “nuclear island”. The Hungarian government also expressed its intention to extend the life of the existing power units of the Paks nuclear power plant.

The only nuclear power plant in Hungary, Paks, is located 100 kilometers from Budapest and five from the city of Paks. The station was built according to the Soviet project, it operates four units with VVER-440 reactors. The Paks nuclear power plant now generates almost half of all electricity in Hungary, and with the planned commissioning of two new Paks units, this share is expected to double. For Hungary, nuclear energy is a way to ensure its energy security, the leadership of this country has repeatedly emphasized.

At the end of 2014, Russia and Hungary signed documents on the construction at Paks NPP of new power units No. 5 and No. 6 with reactor plants according to the advanced Russian project VVER-1200, which meets the most modern standards of reliability and safety. It was reported that Russia would give Hungary a state loan of up to 10 billion euros for the Paks-2 project, and the total cost of the work would be 12.5 billion euros.