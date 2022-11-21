Elections in Kazakhstan held without violations, CIS observers say

World
ASTANA, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Early presidential elections in Kazakhstan were held in an organized manner, without violating the country’s electoral legislation, Sergei Lebedev, head of the CIS observer mission, said on Monday.
“Our conclusions boil down to the fact that the preparations for the elections were of sufficient quality, organized … The elections were organized, with dignity, without violations of the electoral legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” he said during a conversation with journalists.
Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 20 November.
According to the preliminary results of the CEC, the current head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, won the presidential election with 81.31% of the vote.
