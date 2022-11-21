World

Elections in Kazakhstan held without violations, CIS observers say

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ASTANA, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Early presidential elections in Kazakhstan were held in an organized manner, without violating the country’s electoral legislation, Sergei Lebedev, head of the CIS observer mission, said on Monday.
“Our conclusions boil down to the fact that the preparations for the elections were of sufficient quality, organized … The elections were organized, with dignity, without violations of the electoral legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” he said during a conversation with journalists.
Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 20 November.
According to the preliminary results of the CEC, the current head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, won the presidential election with 81.31% of the vote.
Yesterday, 03:26

The procedure for electing the President of Kazakhstan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

How was the end of Francoism in Spain? | News

8 mins ago

The Russian Embassy called the elections in Kazakhstan open and fair

42 mins ago

The President of Kyrgyzstan congratulated Tokayev on his victory in the elections

1 hour ago

The British attacked Macron, who insulted Russia

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.