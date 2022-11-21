World

The Russian Embassy called the elections in Kazakhstan open and fair

ALMA-ATA, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan characterized the past presidential election campaign in Kazakhstan as open and fair.
Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 20 November. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, the current president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, won with 81.31% of the vote.
The final turnout in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan was 69.44 percent

“The presidential elections of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held on November 20, 2022, as well as the election campaign that preceded them, which took place openly, fairly and under equal conditions for all candidates, demonstrated a high level of preparation and conduct of the electoral process in full compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and international election standards “, the embassy said in a statement.
The diplomatic mission congratulated “Kazakh friends on the successful early presidential elections, and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, on a convincing victory!”
“The Russian Embassy wishes all Kazakhstanis prosperity and expresses confidence in the further successful and dynamic development and strengthening of Russian-Kazakh allied relations and integration ties for the benefit of our states and peoples,” the embassy said in a statement.
Tokayev wins the presidential elections in Kazakhstan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

