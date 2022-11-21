World

The President of Kyrgyzstan congratulated Tokayev on his victory in the elections

ALMA-ATA, November 21 – RIA Novosti. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the head of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his victory in the presidential elections by telephone, the press service of the Kazakh leader reported.
Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 20 November. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, the current head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, won with 81.31% of the vote.
“Sadyr Japarov warmly congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his confident victory in the presidential elections and wished him success in his high government position,” the press service said in a statement.
Tokayev, thanking his interlocutor for the congratulations, assured him of his commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.
According to a press release, during the conversation, the parties noted the dynamic development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance.
Yesterday, 03:26

The procedure for electing the President of Kazakhstan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti

Tags
