MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. British newspaper readers British newspaper readers The Guardian criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, who accused Russia of “predatory ambitions” and fueling anti-French propaganda in Africa.

“Russia, on the contrary, has always helped the people of Africa and treats them with respect, unlike the European colonialists,” wrote one user.

“Macron is just annoyed by the fact that Africa is finally waking up. You have been exploiting its inhabitants for years. Africans understand who is a true friend,” added another.

“They feed propaganda? Or are they treated with respect and as an equal partner? It seems to me that it’s still the second option,” another reader shared his opinion.

“Macron is not doing his job very well, it’s time to find him a suitable job. Often his statements go beyond common sense,” said a fourth user.

“The French failed to turn the Africans against Russia, so they are mad,” concluded the fifth.

The West has repeatedly called the attitude of African countries towards Russia and their desire for cooperation the last diplomatic victory of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Thus, in 2023 it is planned to hold the second Russia-Africa summit. The first took place in 2019 in Sochi and brought together the heads of many states. As Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Oleg Ozerov noted, one of the key issues at the future meeting will be the topic of cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the chairman of the African Energy Chamber, Andrzej Ayuk, the first Russia-Africa summit was a kind of engagement, and the second may become a wedding.