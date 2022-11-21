Shooting leaves five dead in Colorado Springs, USA | News

Report This Content

At least five people died and another 18 were injured in a shooting that occurred on Saturday night at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, in the state of Colorado, United States (USA), local police confirmed.

At least three dead leaves shooting in Virginia, USA.

A suspect is in police custody and is being treated for injuries at a local hospital after being subdued by diners.

The shooting at Club Q, dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community in northeast Colorado Springs, is under investigation, according to Lt. Pamela Castro, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Club Q in a Facebook post indicated it was devastated by the attack and called the incident a hate crime.

“We appreciate the quick reactions from the heroic customers who subdued the gunman and put an end to this hateful attack,” the post read.

Castro said the motive for the shooting is not yet known and declined to say what type of firearm was used.

Police identified the gunman as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man who was in custody and was being treated for injuries.

A man with the same name and age was arrested in 2021 after his mother reported that he threatened her with “a pipe bomb, multiple weapons and ammunition,” according to authorities.

Police received several 911 calls starting at 11:57 p.m. local time. A crime scene video showed a large police presence.

At least 34 firefighters and 11 ambulances also responded to the incident, said Mike Smaldino, a spokesman for the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Some ambulances transported several people at once to nearby hospitals.

