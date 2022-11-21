The turnout in the election of the head of Kazakhstan abroad amounted to 88.47 percent

ASTANA, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Voter turnout at polling stations for the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, organized at foreign institutions of the republic, amounted to 88.47%, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 20 November. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, the current head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, won with 81.31% of the vote. The overall final voter turnout was 69.44%.

“All precinct election commissions abroad completed their work, 11,360 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan voted, which amounted to a turnout of 88.47%,” the Foreign Ministry of the Republic said in a statement.

The press service recalled that 68 polling stations were opened at foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 53 states, the total number of voters was 12,841.