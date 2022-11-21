Former Malaysian Prime Minister Seeks to Form Government After Elections | News

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin secured the backing of two political blocs on Sunday in his bid to form a new government after general elections yielded a parliament without a parliamentary majority.

Malaysia goes to the polls to elect a new Parliament

Muhyiddin of the Perikatan Nasional coalition said he had won the support of two regional blocs based on the island of Borneo. That would increase his alliance’s seat count from 73 to 101, still short of the required majority of 112.

“I am sure that I will get enough support from lawmakers that they will allow me to be appointed by the king as prime minister,” Yassin said, without saying which other parties might back him.

������️#Malaysia #GE15 General elections in Malaysia ended without a clear winner, as neither alliance achieved a parliamentary majority.

Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan won 82 seats, while Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional won 73 seats. pic.twitter.com/PYP2lqweUX

– Politicx (@Politicx_)

November 20, 2022

Longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, whose Pakatan Harapan coalition won the most seats in Saturday’s election, is also vying to win the support of other groups.

Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition secured 82 seats in parliament, while Malaysia-based Perikatan Nasional (PN) trailed behind with 73 seats, the Malaysian Election Commission said early Sunday morning.

Voting was suspended in a seat in the Borneo state of Sarawak after flooding prevented poll workers and voters from reaching some polling stations.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, dominated by his United Malays National Organization (UMNO) party, suffered major setbacks and emerged with just 30 seats.





