Russia denounces Ukrainian attack on Zaporizhia nuclear plant | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Russian Ministry of Defense denounced on Sunday a bombardment of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant perpetrated by Ukrainian forces.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia rejects foreign minister Lavrov’s exclusion from OCSE meeting

According to data provided by the Russian side, kyiv launched at least 12 high-calibre projectiles and eight of them hit block 5 and special pavilion 2, another three hit between blocks 4 and 5, and one hit the roof of the pavilion 2.

Likewise, in the statement of the Defense portfolio it is maintained that the projectiles were launched from Márganets, in the city of Dnepropetrovsk, which is under the control of kyiv.

However, the entity pointed out that up to now the radiation in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant is normal and that later the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom will disclose the results of the inspections for damage assessments. .

Similarly, authorities at the plant reported that no member of its staff was injured as a result of the bombardment.

In response to what happened, the IAEA director general, Rafel Grossi, demanded this Sunday that the Ukrainian bombardments against the plant stop.

“Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is totally unacceptable. Whoever is behind this must stop immediately. As I have said many times, they are playing with fire,” the official said.

Since last March, the Zaporizhia plant has been under the control of Russian forces with the aim of preventing Ukraine from stealing radioactive material.

This facility has six nuclear reactors and a capacity of 6,000 megawatts. It is the largest nuclear plant on the entire European continent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report