Elections in Equatorial Guinea conclude in a calm environment | News

The presidential, legislative and municipal elections in Equatorial Guinea were held this Sunday and passed normally, characterized by significant public attendance, reported the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) and other government organizations.

“At eight in the morning, the more than 1,400 polling stations spread throughout the national geography of Equatorial Guinea and the diplomatic delegations in some countries abroad, opened their doors to welcome voters in the triple Presidential, Legislative and Municipal Elections , held today, Sunday, November 20, ”published the PDGE.

Local sources highlighted that a total of 427,600 people registered to vote in these elections where they faced, among others, the current head of state, Teodoro Obiang Nguema; the secretary general of the opposition party Convergence for Social Democracy, Andrés Esono Ondo; and Monsuy Asumu, from the Social Democratic Coalition Party.

Obiang Nguema, who seeks to occupy his post as president for the sixth time, after casting his vote in the capital, Malabo, assured that he was convinced that victory will once again fall on the PDGE, led by him.

The 80-year-old candidate is the favorite to win the elections and according to his words, the support of the people comes from the results obtained by his multiple development programs in different sectors.

According to data from local media, the current president achieved the support of 95.36 percent of voters in 2009 and 93.5 percent of the electorate in 2016.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



