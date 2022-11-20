Palestinian Government condemns Israel’s expansionist plan | News

Report This Content

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the plan of the Israeli authorities on the expansion of settlements in occupied territory, including their legalization.

Through a statement published on Thursday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry repudiated “in the strongest terms what was reported by the Hebrew media about the agreement between (Benjamin) Netanyahu and the racist extremist member of the Knesset, Ben Jubeir, on the deepening and settlement expansion.

In addition, the entity also rejected the expansion of the road network and the construction of new ones to connect the settlements with each other, including random outposts.

الخارجية والمغتربين// تطالب بموقف دولي وأمريكي حازم يضمن عدم تنفيذ اتفاق نترنياهو بين جية

— State of Palestine – MFA (@pmofa)

November 17, 2022

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry emphasized that these actions harm the negotiation of issues on the final status of the territories and seek to complete the settlement unilaterally.

“Although this agreement will take place within 60 days of the formation of the new Israeli government, and some of its provisions have not yet completed their plans, it deepens settlements, leads to the confiscation of more Palestinian land, and legalizes random outposts. especially in the northern West Bank,” he stressed.

The diplomatic entity warned that this decision would generate catastrophic repercussions, not only in the conflict, but in the hope of reaching peace and negotiation.

“The Ministry calls on the international community and the United States administration to exert the necessary pressure and measures to ensure that this agreement and its provisions are not implemented,” the statement concluded.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



