15 people die after building explosion in Iraq | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Civil Defense of Iraq reported this Friday that 15 people died and a dozen more were injured after the explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas tank in a residential building due to a leak in the province of Sulaimaniya, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela and Iran strengthen cooperation after signing agreements

According to the agency’s director in the region, Diyar Ibrahim, the incident caused the collapse of the three-story structure, leaving a group of people in the rubble.

“We have been working since 7:00 p.m. (local time) until now and there is no body left, after removing the last one from under the rubble,” the official explained, and concluded the rescue actions.

الدفاع المدني يعلن انتشال آخر جثة من تحت مبنى سكني في مدينة السليمانية ، انفجار خزان غاز مجاور للمبنى ليرتفع عدد ضحايا الانفجار إلى 15 ضحية و 12 مصابا#العراق pic.twitter.com/IC0yCkcATo

– شبكة رصد (@RassdNewsN)

November 18, 2022

Local media reported that the injured were taken to various hospitals to receive medical attention.

The magnitude of the explosion caused a high mountain of debris, and caused damage to cars parked in the vicinity of the building.

The governor of Sulaimaniya, Haval Abu Bakir, decreed a day of mourning in tribute to the victims, while the Iraqi authorities and other nations sent condolences to the relatives of those who died in the tragedy.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report