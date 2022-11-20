MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to blame for what is happening to the people of his country due to the ongoing conflict, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori said at a political meeting in Tokyo. His words are quoted by The Japan Times.

“Zelensky made many Ukrainians suffer,” Mori said.

The former prime minister also criticized Japanese news outlets, saying that their one-sided reporting on the conflict in Ukraine gives him the impression that they “rely only on reports from Europe and the United States.”

The politician did not bypass the current Prime Minister of Japan.

“Fumio Kishida is one-sidedly following the position of the United States,” Mori complained.

Earlier, Zelensky was also criticized by the leader of the Japan Renaissance Party, Muneo Suzuki. According to him, the President of Ukraine is characterized by arrogance and selfishness.

