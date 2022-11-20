Turkish Ministry of Defense declared that the operation in Syria was in line with the UN Charter

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The air operation “Claw-sword” against the Kurdish formations in northern Syria and Iraq was in accordance with the right to self-defense under the UN Charter, the Anadolu Agency reports a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense declares that the operation was carried out in accordance with the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The military department announced the beginning of the operation last night. As it claims, the terrorists use the northern territories of Syria and Iraq as bases for attacks on Turkey.

According to the representative of the Kurdish “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) Farhad Shami, the Turkish army is attacking the border town of Kobani in northern Syria.

The reason for the operation was the terrorist act committed in Istanbul on November 13th. The explosion on the pedestrian street Istiklal killed six people, injured more than 80. The suspect was detained, she confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party banned in Turkey. The Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the order to carry out the attack came from Kobani, and the perpetrator entered Turkish territory through Afrin.