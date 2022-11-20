Musk announces he will restore Trump’s Twitter account

WASHINGTON, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that he would allow former US President Donald Trump to return to the social network after the majority of the participants in his survey spoke in favor of this.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei (voice of the people – voice of God),” Musk tweeted.

Musk spent 24 hours polling Twitter users whether to “reinstate former President Trump.” 51.8% of those who voted answered in the affirmative, 48.2% voted against. In total, more than 15 million people took part in the survey.

Twitter blocked Trump’s accounts after the events of January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Congressional approval of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Trump himself had previously made it clear that he was not going to return to Twitter and would remain true to his own social network, Truth Social.