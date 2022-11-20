North Korean leader oversees launch of Hwasong-17 missile | News

Report This Content

North Korean President Kim Jong-un has warned that there will be severe reprisals for any threats coming from his enemies.

The North Korean leader presided over the test of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile carried out on November 18, and considered by the state agency of that country, KCNA, as “the launch of the weapon with the largest nuclear capacity in the country.”

The also chairman of the North Korean State Affairs Committee declared that his country will give a determined nuclear response to the threats from the United States.

��#NorthKorea : Kim Jong-un personally supervised the launch of a terrifying new intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed the “missile monster.” Ce vendredi, la Coree du Nord fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed before the Japanese eaux. pic.twitter.com/0i6BnrMRTB

— LSI AFRICA (@lsiafrica)

November 18, 2022

The missile, launched from Pyongyang International Airport, flew 999.2 kilometers in 4,135 seconds, at an altitude of 6,040.9 kilometers, and landed in the international waters of the East Sea, according to the KCNA.

In an English-language report, the KCNA noted that the test firing clearly demonstrated the reliability of the new strategic weapon system, as a representative of the DPRK’s strategic forces, and its powerful combat performance as the world‘s strongest strategic weapon.

According to the same agency, the test was a response to threats from the United States military, which in recent days carried out military exercises in coordination with South Korea and Japan.

In this regard, Kim Jong-un warned that, under the current circumstances, it is necessary to demonstrate that “military neutralization against North Korea is self-destruction.”

The United Nations Security Council, at the behest of Japan, South Korea and the United States, will meet on Monday to discuss Pyongyang’s latest missile launch.

North Korea has long defended its launch of ballistic missiles as a legitimate defense against what it calls a decades-long threat from US military forces and their allies in South Korea.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



