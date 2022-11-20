Kazakhstan starts voting in presidential elections

ALMA-ATA, November 20 – RIA Novosti. In most regions of Kazakhstan, polling stations have opened for voting in early presidential elections.

The procedure will end at 20:00 (17:00 Moscow time). In five western regions ─ West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions ─ due to the time difference, sections will open and close an hour later.

The Central Electoral Commission registered six candidates. In addition to the incumbent President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, economist Meiram Kazhyken from the commonwealth of trade unions “Amanat”, the head of the association of farmers of the republic Zhiguli Dairabaev from the party “Auyl”, a representative of the opposition National Social Democratic Party Nurlan Auesbayev, human rights activist Saltanat Tursynbekova from the association “Kazakh mothers ─ the way to traditions” and public figure Karakat Abden, nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers.

In total, 10,101 polling stations will open in the country, and 11,950,485 citizens are included in the voter lists. Under the representations of Kazakhstan in 53 countries, 68 polling stations were also created.