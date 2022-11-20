MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. There is a growing number of opponents of military aid to Kyiv in the Republican Party, Michael Allen, former special assistant to President George W. Bush, wrote in an article for Politico.

“Now 48 percent of Republicans believe that America is doing too much for Ukraine. In March there were six,” the author noted.

November 15, 16:49 In the US Congress, they started talking about a sharp change in policy towards Ukraine

According to him, more and more representatives of this party vote against the support of Kyiv or promise to do so.

“The desire to vote against Ukraine could only intensify if a deep recession begins in the United States in the coming months,” Allen suggested.

Republicans have repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden for financial assistance to Kyiv, threatening to tighten control over the allocation of funds if he wins congressional elections.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.