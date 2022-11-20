Twitter unblocks Trump’s account

WASHINGTON, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Twitter has unblocked the account of former US President Donald Trump after the majority of participants in a survey conducted by the owner of the service, Elon Musk, voted for it.

So, almost 52 percent of the 15 million people who took part in the survey were in favor of restoring the account. Trump’s page has become visible again and users are already leaving comments there.

However, the former president himself has not yet written anything. He previously promised that he would not return to Twitter if he was unblocked.

The former management of Twitter froze the microblog @realDonaldTrump with a blue checkmark indicating authenticity on January 8, 2021 – two days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to derail the congressional approval of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.