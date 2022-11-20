APEC summit confirmed Russia’s strong position in the region, diplomat says

BANGKOK, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit confirmed Moscow’s strong position in the region, Kirill Barsky, Ambassador-at-Large of the Foreign Ministry and senior Russian official in APEC, told RIA Novosti.

“Isolating Russia failed, although we clearly understood that a number of delegations – minorities, but still a number of delegations – had such a task,” he said.

According to the diplomat, representatives of the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan (and at some stages of the forum, Singapore and Chile) raised the topic of Ukraine, but it did not become the main topic at the summit.

“I must say, it is also mentioned in the final documents, but it is mentioned as an agreed wording of the G20 summit, where it is simply stated that the war in Ukraine, this conflict, this armed confrontation is a fact of life and that it really interferes with all of us. We we all strive for peace, but in our assessments of the causes of this conflict and ways of resolving, of course, we differ very much,” Barsky explained.

He added that most economies either sought to pass over in silence this topic, which has nothing to do with the APEC agenda, or emphasized economic issues.

For Moscow, the summit demonstrated the interest of most of the Asia-Pacific economies in Russian participation in multilateral diplomacy, economic cooperation, and its presence in the regional market, Barsky noted.

“It was completely obvious to us,” he said.

For Russia, APEC remains important as a very important economic regional forum, the source said.

“APEC is a valuable opportunity for us to be connected to the processes that are taking place here in the field of the economy, in the field of trade, and in general to those discussions that are now again, thanks to Thailand, revived: these are discussions on the formation of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area . <...> For us, these tasks are still relevant, and perhaps even more relevant today, given the turn to the east that is currently taking place,” Barsky said.

He noted that Russia has a lot of allies in APEC, partners – economies that are ready to cooperate with Moscow with an open heart.

“First of all, I would note, of course, China. The way Russia and China support each other within the framework of APEC once again testifies to the consonance of our economic interests and the consonance of our approaches in general to the development of the world and to the development of our region” Barsky said.

He assessed the results of the summit for Russia as successful.

“And we have done our best to make this success. This is both support for the Thai chairmanship, and support in general for the very idea of ​​multilateral cooperation, and the desire to break this vicious circle of mutual claims, contradictions, and attempts to necessarily harm the partner,” stated the interlocutor of the agency.

According to him, a detailed analysis of how this year has gone for APEC has yet to be carried out.

“But preliminary conclusions can be drawn already now, and for Russia they are with a plus sign,” the diplomat concluded.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation is an interstate forum that brings together 21 economies in the region, including the United States, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mexico. Russia became a member of APEC in 1998.

This year the forum summit was held in Bangkok on 18 and 19 November. The next meeting is scheduled for 2023 in San Francisco.