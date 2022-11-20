Nuclear security issues not discussed at APEC forum, diplomat says

BANGKOK, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Nuclear security issues as such were not discussed at meetings of senior officials, nor at ministerial meetings, nor at the leadership meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, the Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and a senior Russian official in APEC Kirill Barsky.

The annual meeting of APEC economic leaders ended on Saturday in the capital of Thailand. On Saturday, Thailand’s Prime Minister and head of the Thai APEC Chairmanship, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, mentioned nuclear security issues at the final press conference of the APEC leadership meeting, noting that “nuclear weapons were mentioned at the APEC meeting in Thailand.”

“Yes, nuclear safety was specifically mentioned, there was no discussion of this issue as such either at meetings of officials or at ministerial meetings. At the meeting of leaders, this issue was specifically mentioned, but not discussed, nuclear safety issues are off the agenda of APEC, they are on the forum are not discussed,” Ambassador-at-Large Barsky told RIA Novosti.

“This time, in one of the leaders’ speeches, the issue was raised in the form of an unexpected and unfair criticism of Russia,” he said. The diplomat said that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unexpectedly spoke about nuclear safety at the leadership meeting. “I listened to this part of the conversation with particular attention, being, like other members of the delegations, in a special listening room, and witnessed the exchange of remarks between the Prime Minister of Japan and the head of the Russian delegation,” Barsky specified.

“In his speech, absolutely out of place, the head of the Japanese government unexpectedly said literally the following: of course, for the development of the economy of our region, such factors as peace and stability are necessary as a prerequisite. And in this sense – I practically quote – Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

Then other leaders spoke in turn, and when the head of the Russian delegation took the floor, he considered it necessary to react to Kishida’s statement, the diplomat said. “At the very beginning of his speech, Andrei Removich Belousov said that this statement sounds defiant, especially considering that Russia lost 27 million people in World War II and never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons,” he said.

“Summarizing the speeches of the heads of delegations, the Prime Minister of Thailand – and it is his job as chairman, to respond in a few words to what was said – said one phrase: regarding the issue of nuclear safety, this is our common concern,” the ambassador said. special assignments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. He emphasized that this was said, and only this. “There was no discussion on this topic, no exchange of views with the participation of other heads of delegations,” Barsky stressed.