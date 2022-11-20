World

Bulgaria stops feeding Ukrainian refugees

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. In Bulgaria, they changed the state program for the placement of Ukrainian refugees, excluding food from it, The Sofia Globe reported.
The article says that the owners of hotels on the Black Sea coast have stopped feeding Ukrainian refugees due to the fact that the state-allocated 15 Bulgarian leva (less than 500 rubles. – Ed.) Is not enough to cover the cost of food.

“For the last three days, we have been providing food to the refugees with our own money, but from today we stop feeding them, because we do not have the opportunity to do so,” said hotel owner Mikhail Zegov.

More than ten thousand Ukrainian refugees live in Bulgaria under the state program, the newspaper noted.
The previous housing program for them expired on 15 November. It provided for the accommodation of immigrants in hotels at public expense. According to the new orders, Ukrainians are now placed in state and municipal recreation centers.
Ukrainian refugees raised a riot in Bulgaria

