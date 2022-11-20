Tokayev announced when he will make a statement on the timing of the parliamentary elections

ASTANA, November 20 – RIA Novosti. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said that at the end of the year he would make a special statement on the timing of parliamentary elections in the country.

Tokayev on Sunday morning voted in the presidential elections at one of the metropolitan polling stations.

05:27 Voting begins throughout Kazakhstan in presidential elections

Answering a journalist’s question whether the government would be dismissed after the elections and whether a “political reset” would take place, Tokayev recalled that the resignation of the Cabinet after the election of the president is not mandatory.

“Political reforms must be continued, otherwise there will be stagnation. On the other hand, according to the law, after the presidential elections, the government does not have to resign. This is done without fail after the parliamentary elections. As for the timing of the parliamentary elections, at the end of the year, I I will make a special statement about this,” Tokayev said.

According to him, the government will continue to work. “But point changes in the composition of the government and other departments, of course, will occur,” he added.

Tokayev also said that he was not closely acquainted with other presidential candidates.

“After the start of the propaganda program and the election campaign, I learned more about them. I am sure that they are educated and experienced citizens of our country who work and contribute to the prosperity of Kazakhstan,” he said.