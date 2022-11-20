Israeli attack leaves at least four soldiers dead in Syria | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least four Syrian soldiers were killed and another wounded by a new Israeli missile barrage against points in the center and west of that country, military sources told the SANA news agency.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Largest US military base in Syria attacked with missiles

“The Israeli Air Force launched attacks against the Syrian Army positions in the center of the country and on the coast, while they were over the Mediterranean Sea near the city of Baniás,” the ministry reported on social media, citing a military source. .

The note clarified that Tel Aviv Air Force fighter jets fired from the airspace of the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the Syrian city of Banias, barrages of missiles and anti-aircraft defenses acted and intercepted some projectiles.

It was specified that the Syrian anti-aircraft defense repelled the attack, but “as a result of the aggression, four soldiers died, one was wounded and material damage was caused.”

So far this year there have been 29 attacks, the most recent occurred on the 13th of this month against the al-Shayerat airbase, some 15 kilometers southeast of the city of Homs in central Syria.

The Arab nation urged the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) to issue a public condemnation of the constant aggressive Zionist actions that directly threaten regional and international peace and security.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report