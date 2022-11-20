MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Most Serbs oppose Western sanctions against Russia because they themselves lived under restrictive measures in the 1990s, journalist Ljubica Gojgic told the Financial Times.

According to Paula Erizanu, a columnist for the newspaper, 80 percent of Serbian residents hold such views.

“The victim of the economic collapse was not only the family of Slobodan Milosevic (former president of the country. – Approx. Ed.), but also my own,” explained Goygich.

According to her, the Serbs also remember the bombing of Belgrade. In turn, Erizanu reminded that Moscow opposed the NATO aggression against Yugoslavia.

“Rockets were falling in my area, although there were no military targets there – only a water company. Bombs flew right overhead,” the source said.

In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the Serbian army and police led to the bombing of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY), at that time consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, by NATO forces.

The military operation began without the approval of the UN Security Council. The pretext for its implementation was the assertions of Western countries that the authorities of the FRY carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there. Air strikes by the North Atlantic Alliance lasted from March 24 to June 10, 1999 and led to the death of more than 2.5 thousand people, including 87 children, and damage to the amount of one hundred billion dollars.