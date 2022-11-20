World

The turnout in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan was 23.37 percent

ASTANA, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The turnout in the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan by ten in the morning local time exceeded 23 percent, Shavkhat Utemisov, a member of the Central Election Commission, said at the meeting.
“According to the data provided by regional, cities of republican significance, the capital, commissions, <…> ballots were received by 23.37 percent of the total number of citizens included in the lists,” he said.
In the 2019 presidential election at the same hour, the turnout was 12.8 percent.
The most active Kazakhstanis vote in the Karaganda region – 32.27 percent, the least turnout in Alma-Ata – 8.42 percent.
In general, almost 12 million citizens of Kazakhstan have the right to vote in elections.
Early presidential elections are held in Kazakhstan in accordance with the updated constitution. The head of state is elected for one seven-year term without the right to re-election. Six candidates are vying for the top post, including incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
