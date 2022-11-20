MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky is forcing the United States to make decisions that are contrary to American national interests, wrote Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.

“Let’s reflect on the delicate relationship between Washington and Kyiv. Zelensky <...> forces his superpower patron to take actions that may not be in the interests of the United States,” the journalist said.

In his opinion, the Biden administration is balancing between military support for Ukraine and “avoiding anything that could provoke a direct conflict between Russia and the United States.”

As an example, he cited the situation with US General Mark Milley, who announced a potential dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv. In response to this, American officials were quick to reply that Washington is not putting pressure on Kyiv in the matter of negotiations with Moscow.

At the end of the article, the author called on Joe Biden to defend the United States and prevent “a slide into a nuclear conflict.”

After Western media reports about Kyiv’s prompting for a dialogue with Moscow, the President of Ukraine spoke about the possibility of negotiations with Russia, but subject to the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and compensation for losses. At the same time, the Kyiv authorities legislated the impossibility of holding negotiations, and Zelensky has repeatedly stated that he will not conduct them.

In Moscow, they replied that Russia remains open to negotiations and does not put forward any preconditions for this.